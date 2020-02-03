Accumulating snow on the way after springlike 50s for Super Bowl Sunday

CHICAGO — Record breaking temperatures in the 50s were common all across the Chicago area on Sunday, offering a brief taste of spring.

However, the mild temperatures are now a distant memory.

It’s February after all, typically Chicago’s second snowiest month, averaging 9.1 inches. Prospects for wintry weather’s return shouldn’t come as a big surprise to anyone.

All indications point toward a period of accumulating snowfall beginning Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday morning before tapering to flurries. It’s far too early for reliable numbers at this distance, but a heads up for potential impacts during Wednesday evening and Thursday morning’s commute. Several inches are possible. The forecast will be fine-tuned as the weather system in question approaches.