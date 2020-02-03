Accumulating snow on the way after springlike 50s for Super Bowl Sunday

Posted 6:45 PM, February 3, 2020, by

Photo Gallery

CHICAGO — Record breaking temperatures in the 50s were common all across the Chicago area on Sunday, offering a brief taste of spring.

However, the mild temperatures are now a distant memory.

It’s February after all, typically Chicago’s second snowiest month, averaging 9.1 inches. Prospects for wintry weather’s return  shouldn’t come as a big surprise to anyone.

All indications point toward a period of accumulating snowfall beginning Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday morning before tapering to flurries. It’s far too early for reliable numbers at this distance, but a heads up for potential impacts during Wednesday evening and Thursday morning’s commute. Several inches are possible. The forecast will be fine-tuned as the weather system in question approaches.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.