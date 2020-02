Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — One person was killed in a fire at a senior living apartment building in Aurora Monday.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 400 block of North Constitution Drive just after midnight. Smoke was reported in the Constitution House Apartments.

Firefighters found a body in one of the apartments during a search of the building.

The identity of that person has not yet been released.

Authorities are investigating.