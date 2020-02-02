Woodstock Willie predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — Crowds gathered in Woodstock Sunday morning to see what Illinois’s own groundhog would have to say about an early spring.

Woodstock’s annual Groundhog Day festival kicked off with Woodstock Willie greeting the crowds and her shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Sunday’s balmy forecast disagreed with a high of 52 degrees and sun predicted for most of the Chicago area.

Over on the East Coast however, Punxatawney Phil declared “Spring will be early, it’s a certainty.”

Festival events in Woodstock continue throughout that day and include a screening of the movie “Groundhog Day” and a walking tour of locations used in its filming.

More information at www.woodstockgroundhog.org

