Valentine`s Day wines and desserts from Cooper’s Hawks

Valentine’s Day is Friday and February is National Chocolate Month too.

Emily Wines, the master sommelier at Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurants stopped by the WGN Morning News with sweet wine and cocktail pairings and highlighted a few of the restaurant’s signature desserts.

Those include:

Trio of truffles with flight of three wines: Cooper’s Hawk Cabernet Sauvignon, Nightjar (a port style wine) and Raspberry wine.

Lemon Ice Wine Cheesecake paired with Cooper’s Hawk Lux Ice Wine

Chocolate Cake (Valrhona Chocolate and Hazelnut Ganache) paired with Nightjar

Banoffee Pie (Graham Cracker Crust, Bananas, Toffee Filling) paired with an

Espresso Martini

Salted Caramel Crème Brulee paired with Cooper’s Hawk Lux Ice Wine

Cooper’s Hawk Esquire Chicago

58 E Oak Street

Chicago, IL 60611

chwinery.com