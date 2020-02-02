Travel restrictions in place to combat spread of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The United States have implemented stringent travel restrictions Sunday in an effort to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed more than 300 people in China and infected more than 14,000 worldwide.

Airlines are required to ask all passengers booked on flights from outside of the US if they’ve been to mainland China in the last two weeks.

“This is serious,” National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said. “This is serious for China, serious for the region and for the world. That’s why we are taking the steps we’re taking to protect Americans right now.”

Foreign nationals, those who are not US citizens and not immediately family of US citizens who have been to China in the last two weeks.

US citizens who have been to the epicenter of the outbreak, the Hubei Province, recently may be subjected to a two-week mandatory quarantine. The quarantines would take place at one of four US military bases.

In China, the outbreak continues to spend. The country is reporting more than 14,000 infections and more than 300 dead.

A recent study by University of Hong Kong researchers said more than 75,000 may be infected in Wuhan alone.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged resources in fighting coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

"Just as we've gone through great lengths to help Americans afflicted by the virus, so too will we go to great lengths to help our friends here in Kazakhstan deal with it,” Pompeo said. "It's the right thing to do and we'll continue to provide assistance as long as you shall need it."

CNN contributed to this report.