Temperatures surge to record-breaking levels across the Chicago area

So far this afternoon high temperatures have reached 52-degrees at O’Hare Airport and 54-degrees at Midway Airport, establishing new record highs for February 2 at both locations. The old records at both O’Hare and Midway were 51 degrees recorded in 1992. It is possible that temperatures could even climb another degree or two before the day’s official high is established.