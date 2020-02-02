Sunshine returns! Sunday could see record mild temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sun has returned to Chicago!

Sunshine returns Sunday to the Chicago are for the first time in 12 days!

Dry, Pacific air wisks away the clouds bringing in much milder weather.

Temps will soar to record or near-record levels, with an expected high temp of 52 degrees.

The record for today is 51 degrees set in 1992.

Temperates Sunday morning (in the lower 40s) were already warmer than at any point over the last three weeks.

The last time the thermometer rose above 40 degrees was January 10, 2020.

The mild weather will be short-lived with much more seasonable temperatures returning for the workweek.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather