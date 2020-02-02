× Sunniest day in over a month boosts Chicago temperature to record high 52-degrees

Temperatures soared to record levels this afternoon aided by 97 percent of possible sunshine – the most sunshine we have recorded since 100% back on January 1. The thermometer at Chicago’s official O’Hare observation site hit 52-degrees this afternoon and Midway topped out at 54-degrees – the old Chicago record for this date was 51-degrees set back in 1992. Highest airport readings in the area were 60-degrees at Valparaiso, Indiana and 59-degrees in Lansing.

Temperatures topped 50-degrees at several area locations, but the snow cover back to the far west and northwest was too much to overcome in that part of our area –where readings topped out in the mid to upper 40s.

Following is a list of Chicago area airport locations with temperatures 50-degrees or higher this Sunday afternoon…

Location/high temp

Valparaiso,IN…60

Lansing,IL…59

Pontiac…57

Gary, IN…57

Rensselaer, IN…57

Kankakee…55

Joliet…55

Midway…54

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…53

O’Hare…52

Peru/Ottawa…52

Palwaukee/Wheeling…52

Morris/Washburn…51

Schaumburg…50

Waukegan…50