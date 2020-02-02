Richards Palumbo Blazing a Trail of her own on the Mat

Posted 11:00 PM, February 2, 2020, by
Data pix.

A lot of young people wrestle with the decision, what sport or activity do I want to pursue in high school?  The answer would be, as many as you have the time and ambition to pursue... but if you find something you're really good at, like Mia Palumbo did at Richards High School-- you go to the mat with it... Josh Frydman has her story.

