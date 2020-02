Out of all the commercials during the first half of the Super Bowl, one has thousands on social media saying they cried.

“How to not forget” a man types into Google as he tries to remember the love of his life, Loretta.

Google takes notes for the man as it shows his pictures of their vacation to Alaska, times when they were young and much more.

“Loretta’s favorite flowers were tulips.”

“Loretta had the most beautiful handwriting.”

What a commercial. Where’s the Kleenex?