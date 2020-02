× Chicago firefighter shot while responding to car fire on North Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter was shot Sunday while responding to a car fire on the North Side.

Police said firefighters were working the car fire in the 3300 block of West Wilson in Albany Park around 1 a.m. when shots were fire.

The firefighter sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg.

The firefighter was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and is in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.