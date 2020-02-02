× California couple makes 11 confirmed coronavirus cases in US

A couple in Central California has been diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in the United States to 11, KTLA reports.

The two cases of were confirmed in San Benito County, where a man who had recently traveled from Wuhan, China transmitted the viral illness to his wife.

“Both patients have not left their home since returning from China,” county health officials said.

The couple is in isolation at home and are not hospitalized, authorities said.

The State Department is telling US citizens not to travel to China amid the outbreak. In an advisory posted on the State Department website Friday, the agency elevated its travel warning to “Do Not Travel” and warned of possible “travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.”

The advisory said US citizens currently in China should consider leaving using commercial means.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday confirmed that 195 passengers who have been evacuated from Wuhan arrived at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, Wednesday. None of the passengers show signs of sickness, CDC officials said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon, but they will remain under a voluntary quarantine at the air base.