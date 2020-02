On Groundhog Day 2020, Bill Murray reprised his role as Phil Connors in his first-ever nationally televised commercial for Jeep.

In the ad, Murray and Punxsutawney Phil are trapped in a time loop.

The ad also has a local tie-in. Part of it was filmed on the Woodstock Square in Woodstock.

The real Punxsutawney Phil predicted that spring will arrive early this year. In Chicago, it’s the warmest February 2 on record.