ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. — A 19-year-old man died after a shooting in Elmwood Park Sunday.

Police said the 19-year-old was shot outside of a home in the 2800 block of North 77th Avenue around 5:45 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital where he died four hours later.

Police believe the victim knew the person who shot him.

Police called it an isolated incident.

No one is in custody.