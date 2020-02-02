× 15-year-old boy dies following West Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — Police are seeking the public’s help after a 15-year-old boy was shot in West Englewood Sunday afternoon and later died.

Just before 4:15 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 5600 block of South Marshfield on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed after three suspects exited a SUV. A gunman fired at the boy multiple times, police said.

Chicago fire transported the boy to Comer where he later died.

Police are asking for tips at cpdtip.com.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.