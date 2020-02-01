Some parents feel slighted as Guerin College Prep set to close at end of semester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER GROVE, Ill. — Some parents of students at a catholic high school that’s closing do not think administrators are being completely honest with them.

After almost 60 years in River Grove, Guerin College Prep will close for good at the end of the school year.

Some parents told WGN they feel the school waited until the semester started just to make sure they would have to pay tuition for a full year, regardless if their children transferred.

Dena Gutierrez and Christine Dossett, mothers to two former Guerin sophomores, said the idea that their kids should finish out the year wasn’t a good one.

“What quality education are they going to get when there are teachers losing their jobs?” said Dossett.

Because the semester had started, the school said they owe tuition for the rest of the year.

“A week went by and there was basically no education taught,” Gutierrez said. “So what’s going to happen for the rest of the summer?”

They both acknowledged and signed off on the rile in the school’s handbook, but said Guerin never gave them any indication the school was even close to closing. In fact, they said they were led to believe the school was doing just fine.

“They were planning a fine arts academy for next year,” said Gutierrez said. “A computer science academy, so never was any of this brought up.”

They don’t have any issue paying for the time their students were in school, but feel the administration waited to tell parents until about two weeks into the new semester. That said the school is holding up transferring students’ transcripts to ensure tuition payments.

“If I knew when the decision was made and it didn’t look strategized purposely, that’s not a problem,” said Dossett. “This just doesn’t seem right.”

The school is not run by the Archdiocese of Chicago. Administrators have not replied to several emails asking for a comment.