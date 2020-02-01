× Police: Pedestrian struck, dies after attempting to cross Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A pedestrian was struck and later died after attempting to cross Lake Shore Drive Saturday night near Soldier Field.

At around 7:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Lake Shore Drive on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police said a pedestrian was walking eastbound and attempted to cross northbound traffic when they were struck. The male suffered severe head trauma and was transported to Northwestern where they later died.

The driver was not cited. Major Accident detectives continue to investigate.