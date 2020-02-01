‘Indie Wed’ brings focus to small business impact on weddings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — For the last 11 years, “Indie Wed,” located in Ravenswood, brings focus to the impact small businesses can make on wedding planning.

From catering to clientele, from photos to food, it hopes to be a relaxing event for upcoming newlyweds.

It even features a full pretzel wall.

“They’re pretty interactive as catering events go,” Andrew Stanton with Northern Fork said. “It gives the guest something to do outside of just eating the food.”

Almost 100 vendors took over three floors on Saturday.

The nod to the nontraditional is all around as social media has changed the way weddings are done.

“We perform aerial, or pole dancing,” Francesca Garcia of Fempress Fit said.” We do bachelorette parties, bridal showers, birthday parties and any type of girls night out parties.”

When it comes to dresses, one of the best sellers is a white suit. Another blends in silk and wool.

“I think most people want to make a special twist on a wedding dress,” said Goli Parvinian of Goli June. “They want to make it more wearable and that the big investment they’re making isn’t going to waste.”

A way to tie the knot, just not necessarily the way it used to be.