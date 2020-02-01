Chicago’s former top cop consulting local cannabis company

Posted 12:16 PM, February 1, 2020, by , Updated at 12:23PM, February 1, 2020

CHICAGO — The former head of the Chicago Police Department has been hired as a security consultant by a local cannabis company that was robbed of more than $200,000 last month.

The owner of MOCA Modern Cannabis says former police Supt. Garry McCarthy is a good fit because he lives in the neighborhood where the business hopes to open a new store and is thus able to advise on “any unique security concerns of the immediate area.”

McCarthy was fired as police superintendent in 2015 amid the furor over the delayed release of a video of former Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting Laquan McDonald 16 times.

