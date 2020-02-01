× Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik named NHL Rookie of the Month for January

GLENDALE, Ariz. – There is no disputing who the biggest surprise for the Blackhawks has been since the start of the 2019-2020 season.

Now the NHL is starting to recognize just how much Dominik Kubalik is contributing to the team in his first NHL season.

Dominik Kubalik of the @NHLBlackhawks, who led all rookies in goals (10) and points (14) in 10 games, has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for January.#NHLStats: https://t.co/03r9QXxnSz pic.twitter.com/sLnMj54cet — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 1, 2020

On Saturday, ahead of the Blackhawks’ first game after the All-Star break against the Coyotes, the forward was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for January after he enjoyed an outstanding stretch of ten games for the Blackhawks.

That included ten goals and four assists that included a streak of five-straight games with at least a goal in the middle of the month. That scoring burst has helped Kubalik to 21 goals on the season, which puts him tops among rookie scorers in the NHL, five goals ahead of Victor Olofsson of the Sabres with 16.