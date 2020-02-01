× A strong performance by Corey Crawford & great shootout helps the Blackhawks get two critical points

GLENDALE, Ariz. – In a perfect world, a pair of early goals would have been all he needed to get the job done. But in a contest featuring a pair of teams fighting for Wild Card spots on the playoffs, aggressive offensive attacks made that very difficult.

Corey Crawford faced quite a few shots in the Blackhawks’ first game after their All-Star break against the Coyotes on Saturday night at Gila River Arena, and stood up to almost all of them. But his counterpart, former teammate Antti Raanta, was also equal to a strong attack from his former team, forcing 65 minutes of hockey then another extra session.

But like he was most of the game, Crawford stood up to the Arizona attack, stopping both shots he faced in the shootout. Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane converted on their chances to give the Blackhawks the 3-2 victory and the very important two points that come with them.

Crawford’s 40 saves along with two goals from Brandon Saad helped the Blackhawks get their 55th and 56th points of the season, putting them three behind the Coyotes for that last playoff spot with 30 games to go.