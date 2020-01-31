Sycamore will cheer for the Chiefs and one of their very own on Super Bowl Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYCAMORE, Ill. — About 90 minutes outside of Chicago, there is a fan section in Sycamore, Illinois with a game plan together for Super Bowl Sunday. And it includes a lot of red and gold.

Sycamore’s own Ben Niemann is a linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs. will be taking the field in Miami.

It will be the first Super Bowl appearance for the 24-year-old who graduated from Sycamore High School in 2014.

Joe Ryan is the head varsity football coach at the school. He’s been coaching for 32 years. He said during his high school years, Niemann was a star on and off the field.

“He’s going to get a chance to play in the Super Bowl,” Ryan said. “Think of how many players in the NFL would give anything to play in the Super Bowl and he’s from Sycamore, Illinois. … He was the best player I’ve ever coached and you didn’t know it because he was just an everyday kid.”

Niemann’s wore #8 in high school and was the school’s all-time leading receiver. He was described as humble, hardworking, level-headed and consistent.

“He was a great teammate, classmate, prefect all American kid,” Ryan said. “It was a fun to be a part of his life for three years.”

Niemann went on to play football for Iowa before entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

“We’re all really proud of what’s he’s accomplished,” Ryan said.

Niemann is finally feeling at home in Kansas City after getting his first year in the NFL under his belt. A Super Bowl victory in his second year certainly wouldn’t hurt.