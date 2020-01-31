× Sunshine returns, albeit briefly, after a nine-day hiatus

Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski reported that sunshine officially returned to Chicago skies this Friday morning at 9:29 am for the first time since a persistent overcast moved in nine days ago at 9:33 am on January 22, a span of 8 days, 23 hours and 56 minutes. Wachowski’s sunshine recorder logged 80 minutes of sunshine this morning before more cloudiness rolled in at 10:49. With the return of a persistent overcast, it is unlikely that more sun will return today, which would equate today’s 80 minutes of sun to 13 percent of today’s possible sunshine. Despite today’s brief sunshine, dreary January 2020 remains tied with January 1914, as the city’s third cloudiest January.

Today’s sun ends the city’s streak of totally cloudy days at eight, falling one day short of the previous 9-day January sunless streak, set January 1-9 in 1992.