× Spring training gets closer for the White Sox as they start packing for Glendale

CHICAGO – When there hasn’t been sun in the Windy City for over a week, you need something to help you dream of a spring that seems so far away.

On Friday, the White Sox some of their fans a bit of a taste of what’s ahead sooner than later, even if it was subtle.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The team invited media to Guaranteed Rate Field as they began to load supplies on the semi-trailers to begin the over 1,700 mile journey west to Camelback Ranch for the White Sox spring training. It comes as the team gets ready to start one of their most anticipated seasons in a decade, with a number of new free agents adding to an already talented core of young players.

At least the trucks have a little time to get to Glendale since the team won't have pitchers and catchers report until February 12th with the rest of the team required to arrive by February 17th. That will be the team's first official workout as they start a most anticipated season.

A small step was taken on Friday on another dreary day in Chicago where everyone is dreaming of spring.