Putting the sun in Sunday: Mildest weather in over a month on the way

CHICAGO —Temperatures have been quite tolerable by late-January standards, but It’s been quite a spell of cloudy weather in Chicago.

Outside of a few brief peeks of sun in scattered areas Friday morning, stubborn cloudiness has dominated each of the past 10 days. This has contributed to the city’s third cloudiest January on record, dating back to 1894 when sunshine records began.

But that’s expected to change in a big way on Superbowl Sunday. Sunshine returns, and gusty west to southwest winds will push readings into the low 50s for many areas, challenging the February 2nd record high temperature of 51 degrees set back in 1992.

The warm-up will be brief. Colder, more seasonable weather returns next week along with periodic chances for accumulating snow.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather