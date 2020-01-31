Opening weekend of February 2020 opens with more clouds and early snow then makes windy transition to Sunday’s 51-degree high with returning sun; wintry system could mean Tuesday night/Wednesday snow
-
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until midnight, 1-2 inches of snow possible
-
Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect across the Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning calling for accumulating snow changing over to freezing rain/sleet –turning windy/much colder with snow showers Saturday
-
Winter Weather Advisory for an additional 1 to 3-inches continues for a good portion of the Chicago area Saturday
-
Weekend to start with snow, then a warmup
-
Evening light snow, freezing drizzle; temps in the 30s
-
-
Light snow will make for slick travel/outdoor conditions this Friday morning
-
January’s open maintains spell of mild weather
-
Another round of light snow overnight into Saturday morning
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
-
Snow Saturday morning, mostly cloudy skies throughout week
-
-
Cloudy, cooler Friday, some snow possible this weekend
-
Winter Storm/potential flooding forecasts in place over the Chicago area
-
Monday Forecast: Temps in upper 20s with lake-effect snow showers in some parts