Nopalina fiber powder recall issued over possible salmonella contamination

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A company in Waukegan is voluntarily recalling some products due to possible Salmonella concerns.

Salud Natural Entrepreneur is recalling Nopalina Flax Seed Fiber powder and capsules, due to potential Salmonella contamination.

An ingredient used to manufacture the products tested positive for three types of Salmonella. So far, there have been no reports of illnesses.

Nopalina Flax Seed products are distributed throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

If you bought the impacted items, return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

