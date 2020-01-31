Illinois officials gather for ‘No Room for Trafficking’ training event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, hotel leaders and others tackle the problem of human trafficking.

They gathered Friday morning at the Sheraton Grand Chicago to discuss prevention at a "No Room for Trafficking" training event, which is part of an international campaign.

As it turns out, major sporting events, like the Super Bowl, typically see a surge in human trafficking.

A new Illinois law, which will take effect this summer, makes it mandatory for hotel and motel owners to train employees on spotting signs of human trafficking.