Illinois officials gather for ‘No Room for Trafficking’ training event

Posted 1:00 PM, January 31, 2020, by and , Updated at 01:37PM, January 31, 2020
CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, hotel leaders and others tackle the problem of human trafficking.

They gathered Friday morning at the Sheraton Grand Chicago to discuss prevention at a "No Room for Trafficking" training event, which is part of an international campaign.

As it turns out, major sporting events, like the Super Bowl, typically see a surge in human trafficking.

A new Illinois law, which will take effect this summer, makes it mandatory for hotel and motel owners to train employees on spotting signs of human trafficking.

