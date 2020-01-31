WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senate expected to acquit Trump

Lunchbreak: Asiago Black Pepper Cheese Puffs

Posted 11:40 AM, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 12:30PM, January 31, 2020
Data pix.

Tim Graham - Executive Chef, Nico Osteria

Nico Osteria

1015 N. Rush St., Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.nicoosteria.com

Recipe:

Asiago Black Pepper Cheese Puffs

Makes 80 puffs

Ingredients:

2 cups               Water

1 ¼ cup            Butter

2 tsp.                Sugar

2 1/8 c.            Flour

8 ea.                 Eggs

1 1/2 c.            Asiago, grated

4 tsp.                Black Pepper, ground

4 ea.                 Egg Yolk

1 ¾ tsp.                        Salt

Asiago for Garnish

Black Pepper (ground) for garnish

Procedure:

  1. Bring the water and butter to a boil.
  2. Add the flour and reduce heat to low. Stir constantly for 4-6 minutes at low heat, until a film forms on the bottom of the pan. Add the Asiago and stir until melted and incorporated.
  3. Remove from heat and let rest 5 minutes.
  4. Add the eggs 2 at a time, and mix until dough is smooth and the eggs are fully incorporated after each addition. Once all eggs are in add the black pepper.
  5. Place into a piping bag with 1/2" tip (tip #808). Pipe appropriate sized puffs onto a sheet tray lined with greased parchment paper.
  6. Smooth peak with wet finger.
  7. Bake at 400F for 10 minutes.
  8. Reduce heat to 350F and bake for 8 minutes. Add a sprinkle of asiago to each puff, and a pinch of black pepper. Bake at 350F for 8 more minutes.
  9. Cool on wire racks.

Events:

  • Happy Hour: The Art of Aperitivo - Monday-Friday from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
    • visit Salone Nico (bar area) for 7 items available for $7 each
    • Examples: Arancini (fried risotto stuffed with fontina), Grilled cheese (taleggio and tomato on semolina bread), Cheese Puff (parmesan, black pepper), Oysters (prosecco mignonette), Aperol Spritz, House Italian Red, House Italian White
  • Pizzette & Prosecco - Friday 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
    1. Chef Tim will offer a pizzette trio (mini pizzas, rotating seasonally) and a glass of prosecco for $11.
  • Rotating Sandwich & Soup - Now available during lunch, Mon-Fri
    • chef Tim offers a rotating soup and sandwich special for $14
    • Example: butternut squash soup and a turkey confit grilled cheese with pear mustard on house made bread
  • Valentine's Day Menu. (served Friday, 2.14 and Saturday, 2.15)
    1. Regular menu available, along with specials including:
      • Zuppa di Lobster: Lobster consomme, lobster tortellini, tarragon Oil - $19
      • Fried Oyster Bruschetta: smoked tomato spread, celery salsa verde - $21
      • Shrimp Risotto: butternut squash, basil pesto - $24
      • Surf and Turf: 6 oz. Beef filet, crab salad, roasted garlic mashed potato, peppercorn sauce - $44
      • Chocolate Mango Torta chocolate mousse, cashew, tropical sorbet - $14
        • Nico Osteria Wedding Giveaway Contest
          • Contest starts on Valentine's Day
          • Guests submit their story of how they met on nicoosteria.com
          • Winner will receive a classic Italian wedding at Nico Osteria for up to 100 people for this year
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.