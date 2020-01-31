Lunchbreak: Asiago Black Pepper Cheese Puffs

Tim Graham - Executive Chef, Nico Osteria
Nico Osteria
1015 N. Rush St., Chicago, IL 60611
Recipe:
Asiago Black Pepper Cheese Puffs
Makes 80 puffs
Ingredients:
2 cups Water
1 ¼ cup Butter
2 tsp. Sugar
2 1/8 c. Flour
8 ea. Eggs
1 1/2 c. Asiago, grated
4 tsp. Black Pepper, ground
4 ea. Egg Yolk
1 ¾ tsp. Salt
Asiago for Garnish
Black Pepper (ground) for garnish
Procedure:
- Bring the water and butter to a boil.
- Add the flour and reduce heat to low. Stir constantly for 4-6 minutes at low heat, until a film forms on the bottom of the pan. Add the Asiago and stir until melted and incorporated.
- Remove from heat and let rest 5 minutes.
- Add the eggs 2 at a time, and mix until dough is smooth and the eggs are fully incorporated after each addition. Once all eggs are in add the black pepper.
- Place into a piping bag with 1/2" tip (tip #808). Pipe appropriate sized puffs onto a sheet tray lined with greased parchment paper.
- Smooth peak with wet finger.
- Bake at 400F for 10 minutes.
- Reduce heat to 350F and bake for 8 minutes. Add a sprinkle of asiago to each puff, and a pinch of black pepper. Bake at 350F for 8 more minutes.
- Cool on wire racks.
Events:
- Happy Hour: The Art of Aperitivo - Monday-Friday from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
- visit Salone Nico (bar area) for 7 items available for $7 each
- Examples: Arancini (fried risotto stuffed with fontina), Grilled cheese (taleggio and tomato on semolina bread), Cheese Puff (parmesan, black pepper), Oysters (prosecco mignonette), Aperol Spritz, House Italian Red, House Italian White
- Pizzette & Prosecco - Friday 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Chef Tim will offer a pizzette trio (mini pizzas, rotating seasonally) and a glass of prosecco for $11.
- Rotating Sandwich & Soup - Now available during lunch, Mon-Fri
- chef Tim offers a rotating soup and sandwich special for $14
- Example: butternut squash soup and a turkey confit grilled cheese with pear mustard on house made bread
- Valentine's Day Menu. (served Friday, 2.14 and Saturday, 2.15)
- Regular menu available, along with specials including:
- Zuppa di Lobster: Lobster consomme, lobster tortellini, tarragon Oil - $19
- Fried Oyster Bruschetta: smoked tomato spread, celery salsa verde - $21
- Shrimp Risotto: butternut squash, basil pesto - $24
- Surf and Turf: 6 oz. Beef filet, crab salad, roasted garlic mashed potato, peppercorn sauce - $44
- Chocolate Mango Torta chocolate mousse, cashew, tropical sorbet - $14
- Nico Osteria Wedding Giveaway Contest
- Contest starts on Valentine's Day
- Guests submit their story of how they met on nicoosteria.com
- Winner will receive a classic Italian wedding at Nico Osteria for up to 100 people for this year
