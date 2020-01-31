× Light snow will make for slick travel/outdoor conditions this Friday morning

With temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s a wide band of light snow across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana could accumulate up to a half-inch or so, making for some slick spots this Friday morning. The snow will gradually diminish/end from the west later this morning, but if you are out and about, drive carefully and watch your step.

The latest regional weather radar mosaic, temperature and visibility values are depicted on the maps below…

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…

Latest Temperatures…

latest visibility (in miles)…