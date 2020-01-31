Famed race car driver John Andretti dies from cancer at age 56

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Famed race car driver John Andretti died at the age of 56 Thursday after battling cancer, Andretti Autosport confirmed on Twitter.

John Andretti was a member of one of the most famous families in racing.

He was the son of racer Aldo Andretti, twin brother of Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti. John Andretti was also the older brother of driver Adam Andretti, and first cousin to Michael and Jeff Andretti.

Andretti’s career included wins in CART, IMSA GTP, Rolex Sports Car Series, and NASCAR.

He was an active member of the community, being part of Race For Riley during the weeks of the Brickyard 400.

He disclosed in 2017 that he was battling stage four colon cancer, which was believed to be gone, but relapsed in 2018 and again in 2019 after another round of treatment.

His battle with cancer spared his awareness campaign, which started the hashtag #CheckItForAndretti.

Family and fans are sharing the hashtag on social media in his memory.

Statement on the passing of John Andretti #CheckItForAndretti pic.twitter.com/ku3gX2neOq — Andretti Autosport (@FollowAndretti) January 30, 2020