Children’s lounge pants sold on Amazon recalled due to burn hazard

Posted 11:02 AM, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 11:06AM, January 31, 2020

K-Apparel is recalling more than 2,000 pairs of children’s lounge pants due to a burn hazard.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, “the children’s lounge pants fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear that requires sleepwear to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.”

The cotton lounge pants were sold in 18 prints from children’s size small to extra-large. They were sold online on Amazon from Oct. 2018 through September 2019.

For a full refund, contact K-Apparel at 800-201-8734.

For more information, go to cpsc.gov

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.