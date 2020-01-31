Aurora Police Chief invited to State of the Union Address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. -- Every member of Congress can bring one guest to the State of the Union Address.

Illinois Representative Bill Foster, (D-11th District), is bringing the Chief of Police from Aurora.

Chief Kristen Ziman was chosen for the way she handled a deadly mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Plant in Aurora.

Five employees were killed by a co-worker who opened fire inside the plant last February. The gunman died in a shootout with police. Five officers, and a plant worker, were injured.

"I am honored to join Congressman Bill Foster and represent the men and women of the Aurora Police Department at the State of the Union address," Ziman said. "We are committed to serving our community and making Aurora among the best places to live in the State of Illinois. Our department is indebted to its workforce and will always remember the five innocent victims killed during the mass shooting on February 15th, 2019. I am honored to take their memory and the stories of the men and women of the Aurora Police Department to the nation's capital for the State of the Union address."

The State of the Union address is next Tuesday.