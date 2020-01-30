× Lunchbreak: Salmon with Lentils

Chef Eric Tiglao

Taureaux Tavern

155 W. Van Buren St.

Chicago, IL 60605

http://www.taureauxtavern.com/

Events:

-In addition to their French-inspired dinner menu, diners in the Loop can enjoy Taureaux Tavern’s three-course menu and live instrumentals this Valentine’s Day. Their $45 Valentine’s Day menu includes a Glass of Bubbly, Lobster Cannelloni with Bechamel, and Chocolate Mousse Cake. Reservations can be made online at www.taureauxtavern.com/.

-Taureaux Tavern’s cocktail program is excited to announce their “12 Months of Charities” initiative, in which $1 from each purchase of their rotating cocktail is donated to a different charity every month.

Recipe:

Taureaux Tavern’s Salmon Aux Lentils

1 ea. Salmon filet (6 oz.)

1⁄2 cup Lentils (cooked)

2 Tablespoons Sofrito

1⁄4 cup Lemon beurre blanc

4 Tablespoons Cooking oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Sofrito

3⁄4 c. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 c. Yellow Onion (small dice)

1 c. Carrot (small dice)

1 c. Celery (small dice)

1⁄4 c Garlic (minced)

2 T Kosher Salt

1⁄2 teaspoon Ground black pepper

1) In a large saute pan, heat oil over medium heat and add carrots.

2) Cook for 5 minutes, then add onion and celery and continue to cook for 10 minutes.

3) After 10 minutes, add garlic, salt and pepper and continue to cook 5 minutes.

4) When all the vegetables are soft remove from heat and cool.

Lemon Beurre Blanc

1 c. White wine

2 Tablespoons Shallot (finely chopped)

2 c. Butter (cut in small cubes)

2 Tablespoons Lemon juice

1 Tablespoon Sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

1) Heat wine and shallot in sauce pan until liquids boil and continue simmering until liquid reduces down to about 2 tablespoons.

2) Once liquid is reduced, start adding butter, 2 cubes at a time, and whisk vigorously. Once butter is incorporated add more butter until 4 cubes remain.

3) Remove from heat, add remaining butter, sugar, lemon juice and cayenne.

4) Strain and use immediately.

Steps for Salmon Aux Lentils

1) Heat saute pan over medium heat and add only 2 tablespoon oil.

2) Add sofrito and saute for 2-3 minutes. Add lentils.

3) Toss to incorporate and season to taste.

4) Reserve and keep warm.

5) In a second saute pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Warm up the oven to 350 degrees.

6) Season salmon with salt and pepper and place in saute pan, skin-side down.

7) Cook on stovetop for about 4-5 minutes, then place in oven and cook to the desired temperature.

8) For plating, place lentil/sofrito mixture in the center of the plate. Slice salmon on angle and place over mixture. Spoon beurre blanc around the edge of the lentil/sofrito mixture.