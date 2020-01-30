Rogers Park native to play in this weekend’s Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Super Bowl Sunday is just days away.

Last week, we shared a story about Jimmy Garoppolo — one of the Chicago area’s own superstars who will be taking the field as the starting quarter back for the San Francisco 49ers.

Another Chicagoan is playing for San Francisco. Laken Tomlinson is making his Super Bowl debut, and No. 75 hails from Rogers Park.

Tomlinson was born in Jamaica and eventually made his way to Chicago with his single mother and three siblings.

Considering her son’s size, one day Tomlinson’s mom walked her son over to Lane Tech High School in hopes of getting him a top notch education in Chicago, and maybe, just maybe, getting him a spot on the high school football team.

Fast forward to this Sunday — that kid is now a 27-year-old who will be starting for the 49ers.

Julie Unruh has more about the offensive guard’s back story that actually has very little to do with football at all.