Nike has completely sold out of Kobe Bryant gear

As the world mourns the death of Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest NBA stars of all time, it seems that everyone had the same idea: stock up on Mamba gear.

Nike is officially all sold out.

A search for either “Kobe” or “Kobe Bryant” on the retailer’s website shows no available goods, and immediately redirects to a company statement, titled, “In Memory: Kobe Bryant.”

“Kobe was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball,” the statement reads. “He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba forever.”

A representative for Nike confirmed it had sold out of Bryant’s merchandise and would not say when the products may be back in stock.

Bryant spent 20 years in the NBA, all with the Los Angeles Lakers, before retiring in 2016. Throughout the course of his career, he won five championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and two Olympic gold medals.

The basketball superstar died Sunday at the age of 41 when he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.