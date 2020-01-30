WGN Morning News weatherman Paul Konrad is back in his van, picking up WGN employees and taking them to their cars in the parking lot.
Mike Toomey joins ‘Konrad in a Van in the Parking Lot’
-
New year, new episode of ‘Konrad In A Van In The Parking Lot’
-
Ana Belaval joins ‘Konrad in a Van in the Parking Lot’
-
WGN’s Robin Baumgarten featured in episode 2 of ‘Konrad In A Van In The Parking Lot’
-
WGN Weatherman Paul Konrad presents ‘Konrad In A Van In The Parking Lot’
-
WGN’s Pat Tomasulo joins episode 3 of ‘Konrad In A Van In The Parking Lot’
-
-
A Facebook rumor about white vans is spreading fear across America
-
Winter Weather Advisory continues north and west portions today – strong cold front brings snow showers/falling temps and gusty west winds this afternoon
-
Kids Science Labs stopped by to show some exciting experiments
-
Listen: World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast – Morning Sports Anchor Pat Tomasulo
-
Rosemont man charged with murder after missing woman found strangled to death on New Year’s Eve
-
-
Death of UIC student found in car ruled a homicide, person of interest in custody
-
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart, police chief
-
Jason Van Dyke relocated, no longer in federal custody