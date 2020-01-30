Mike Toomey joins ‘Konrad in a Van in the Parking Lot’

Posted 9:53 AM, January 30, 2020, by
Data pix.

WGN Morning News weatherman Paul Konrad is back in his van, picking up WGN employees and taking them to their cars in the parking lot.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.