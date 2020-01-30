× Man kidnapped & robbed at ATM

(CHICAGO) Police issued a warning after a man was abducted and robbed.

Police say the offenders are looking for people leaving the bars near Grand Avenue and Halsted.

In the early morning of January 16, a man was walking alone when he was approached by someone in a 2003 Gold 4dr Acura MDX.

The victim believed it was a rideshare vehicle, so he got in.

But that’s when a bag was put around his head, and a gun was pressed into his back.

The robbers then drove to a nearby ATM, demanded the victim’s PIN, and withdrew cash.

The victim was dropped off, and the offenders fled.

Police say there were three men involved, but they did not give a detailed description.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at (312) 747-8380.