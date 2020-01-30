Man, 52, charged in 2017 murder of woman on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —After nearly three years, a man has been charged in the murder of a woman on the city's South Side.

Arthur Hilliard, 52, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday night and a felony charge of first-degree murder was announced early Thursday morning.

In March 2017, the body of Diamond Turner was discovered in a dumpster on 73rd and Kenwood in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The scene was not far from a bar where Turner was last seen leaving with a man days earlier.

An autopsy found that Turner died of asphyxiation and blunt force trauma to the head.

Hillard is due in court later Thursday.

Turner's family is eager for justice to be serves, and plan to be at the hearing. The family said they had suspicions of Hilliard's involvement since her murder.

The family released the following statement:

It's been 3 long years of agony and pain for our family. But justice is finally about to be served. Our family can now be at peace. We will never get Diamond back but at least now we have closure. Diamond was sweet as pie and would do anything for anyone so for him to do her like that was senseless. We will always love and remember Diamond and she will always live through her family.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.