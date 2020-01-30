Jarrett Payton catches up with Kyle Long

Posted 12:20 AM, January 30, 2020, by
Data pix.

Jarrett Payton caught up with recently retired Bears Offensive Lineman Kyle Long in Miami.  Long talked about his decision to retire, what's next for him, and, of course, talked Mitch Trubisky.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.