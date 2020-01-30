Friends, family gather to remember 26-year-old man shot and killed in Garfield Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A person was taken into custody after a shooting that killed a man and wounded a Chicago police officer. A vigil was held to remember the man that was killed.

Police said they witnessed a gunman open fire and kill 26 year-old Devell Hill Wednesday on the city’s West Side. They said the suspect then sped-off in a white pickup truck and fired shots, wounding an officer on the hand. The truck crashed, and the gunman was arrested.

The wounded officer is still being treated at a hospital.

Hill was turning his life around with the help of the North Lawndale Boxing Out Negativity Club. Julie Globaker said he was doing 5:30 a.m. workouts and had just got a new job working extra shifts.

Hill was trying to provide for his young son and stay off the street.

On Wednesday, Hill was walking near Madison Street and South Karlov Avenue in Garfield Park when a man shot and killed him.

“This gun violence is a pandemic it is a virus,” Derek Brown, boxing coach, said. “Our children walk down these streets every day fearing for their lives.”

After Hill was shot, undercover Chicago police officers pursued the suspect's vehicle. The suspect then shot at them, and an officer was hit in the hand.

Officers continued to follow the offender who then crashed near Damen Avenue and Congress Parkway and was arrested.

Members of the boxing club, as well as youth opposed to violence everywhere, released balloons for Hill at the Greater Rock Missionary Baptist Church Thursday evening.

In memory of a man who tried to escape the violence of the streets.

"He always kept us happy it's going to hurt all of us but we know we have to stay strong,” Jermaine Turner, boxing club member, said.