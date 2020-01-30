WATCH LIVE: CPD announces reorganization plan

Facebook may pay $550 million to Illinois users to settle lawsuit

Posted 11:05 AM, January 30, 2020, by

CHICAGO — If you use Facebook and live in Illinois, you may have some money coming to you.

Facebook has agreed to pay $550 million to settle a five-year-old class action lawsuit over privacy, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Users claimed Facebook’s facial recognition tagging feature violated a state law protecting biometric information, which can include data from facial, fingerprint and iris scans.

Illinois has one of the strictest biometric privacy laws in the nation, Tribune reports.

A federal court judge in San Francisco, where the lawsuit was moved, must approve the settlement.

Those eligible to claim a portion of the settlement will be notified, Tribune reports.

Users in Illinois could get about $200 each.

