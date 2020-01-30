Chicago woman infects husband with coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman infected with novel coronavirus has infected her husband, health officials confirmed Thursday.

This is the first person-to-person spread of coronavirus in the United States, and the second confirmed case of coronavirus in Illinois.

The woman, who is in her 60s, recently traveled to Wuhan, China, to take care of her sick father. Her husband did travel to China.

The woman is currently under quarantine at a hospital in Hoffman Estates. The husband is also hospitalized in stable condition.

