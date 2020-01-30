Books close tonight on 3rd cloudiest January since 1894; spells of flurries/light snow into Saturday followed by windy warm-up and Sunday’s return of sun— 50-degree high to come in 20-degrees above normal

Posted 11:48 PM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 11:57PM, January 30, 2020
