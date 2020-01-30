× Armed carjackings reported in Wicker Park

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning drivers about two recent carjackings in Wicker Park.

The first one happened Wednesday, January 22nd at 1:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Wolcott Avenue.

Another driver was carjacked Tuesday, January 28th at 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of W. Beach Avenue.

In both cases, two men stole the victims’ vehicles after flashing a gun.

They were wearing blue masks, possibly surgical masks.

Police only have a vague description of the men.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bureau of Detectives – Area North at (312) 744-8263.