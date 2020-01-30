Armed carjackings reported in Wicker Park

Posted 11:56 AM, January 30, 2020, by

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning drivers about two recent carjackings in Wicker Park.

The first one happened Wednesday, January 22nd at 1:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Wolcott Avenue.

Another driver was carjacked Tuesday, January 28th at 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of W. Beach Avenue.

In both cases, two men stole the victims’ vehicles after flashing a gun.

They were wearing blue masks, possibly surgical masks.

Police only have a vague description of the men.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bureau of Detectives – Area North at (312) 744-8263.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.