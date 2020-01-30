× Are “frozen iguana warnings” for real?

Dear Tom,

I heard that weather reports in Florida issue a “frozen iguana warning” when temperatures dip below 40 degrees, due to the danger of being hit by falling iguanas. Is this true?

Scott Bentley, Woodstock

Dear Scott,

As crazy as this sounds, it is true. While not an official National Weather Service warning, Floridians were advised to be alert for immobilized iguanas falling from their tree perches. Iguanas are cold-blooded and become sluggish when temperatures drop below 50 and immobile when the mercury hits 40. Last week, when Florida temperatures dropped into the 30s, the ground was littered with the reptiles. Iguanas have flourished in Florida in recent years and are becoming invasive nuisances, eating through landscape and burrowing underground. Programs have been implemented to reduce the iguana population, and the cold weather has made them easier to catch and remove.