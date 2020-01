CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A suburban mother who admitted to murdering her young son appeared in court Thursday.

5-year-old AJ Freund died from child abuse injuries at his home in Crystal Lake.

His mother, JoAnn Cunningham, pleaded guilty rather than face trial where she could have been sentenced to life in prison.

Her sentencing hearing hasn’t been held yet.

