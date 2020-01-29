WGN-TV to Air “2020 Chicago Auto Show” Special LIVE

W GN-TV TO AIR “ 20 20 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW ” SPECIAL LIVE

CHICAGO— January 29, 2020 – The “2020 Chicago Auto Show” will be broadcast LIVE on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV and streaming on WGNTV.com/Live Friday, February 7 from 7-8pm CT, with an encore Sunday, February 9 from 4-5pm CT on WGN-TV and WGNTV.com/Live. The broadcast will take place during the “First Look for Charity” event and showcase the newest car models, including the latest and greatest concept cars, along with the latest auto technology. From the fastest coupes to the most eco-friendly hybrids, viewers will see a variety of new vehicles that meet a number of consumer needs.

WGN’s Sarah Jindra will co-host the telecast with MotorWeek’s John Davis. WGN’s Erin Ivory and Marcus Leshock will report from the showroom floor. WGN has been producing and airing Chicago Auto Show TV specials nearly every year since 1951.

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent. This year marks the 112th edition of the Chicago Auto Show. Manufacturers will offer tours of the latest cars, distribute rebates to visitors and hold workshops to educate drivers on the fundamentals of owning a vehicle. The Chicago Auto Show is open to the public February 8 – 17.

