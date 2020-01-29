Possible 2nd coronavirus victim in Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — The Chicago area has a potential second victim of the coronavirus.

Someone is hospitalized in isolation in Porter County with symptoms like those of the virus. County officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are awaiting test results to confirm a diagnosis.

A woman in her 60s has the one confirmed case of coronavirus in the Chicago area. She is currently under quarantine at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

She recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the disease originated, to care for her sick father.

Health officials haven't said how many people were exposed locally, but they are reaching out to people who may have come in contact with the woman.

Meanwhile, health screenings are still underway at O'Hare Airport for those coming in from China. Symptoms of the deadly virus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

British Airways, Seoul Air, and Lion Air have suspended all flights in and out of China.

Citing a "significant decline in demand," United Airlines will be suspend flights to Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai, beginning Feb. 1-8.

Other airlines like Delta and American are waiving change fees for flights to China.

The Trump Administration is also considering suspending all flights to China.

With 132 deaths and 6,000 cases in China, the coronavirus surpasses the SARS outbreak, 17 years ago.

