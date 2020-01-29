Pacific air arrives with wind and unseasonably mild late winter temps Sunday; until then, clouds/flurries linger— period of snow showers Fri night/Sat; colder air’s arrival next week set may stage for snow or wintry mix Tue & Wed

Posted 11:07 PM, January 29, 2020, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.